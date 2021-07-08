Former teacher sentenced for assaulting children in the Borders

A former teacher who abused children in the Borders has been sentenced at the Sheriff's Court in Edinburgh.

Linda McCall was sentenced to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work.

The 60-year-old was convicted in May of physically assaulting five children, aged between five and seven, between August 2016 and October 2017. She was also found guilty of one charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

An NSPCC Scotland spokesperson said: “As a teacher, McCall’s role was to nurture and care for these young children but instead she treated them cruelly by physically and emotionally abusing them.

"The tragedy of this case is compounded by the fact that McCall’s victims had special educational needs, which meant they were largely unable to verbalise the abuse they had experienced.

Scottish Borders Council says an independent inquiry will be held into how complaints about her behaviour were handled at the time.

Parents of children abused by the teacher called for the inquiry, saying their complaints were 'swept under the carpet' by the council.