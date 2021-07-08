Injured man and dog lifted to safety after cliff fall in Borrowdale

A man had to be lifted to safety after falling on the unstable terrain in Borrowdale.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team found the 51-year-old man between Little Stanger Gill and Broad Haystack on Wednesday afternoon.

The man had seen his dog fall from a cliff and ended up falling himself trying to reach him.

When the team arrived the man was more concerned for his dog than himself.

The man suffered serious injuries and was given pain relief before being lifted to safety by the coastguard helicopter.

His 12-year-old dog was placed in one of the equipment bags by the rescue team.

Credit: Keswick MRT

The man is recovering in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, with his dog taken to the local vet.