Melmerby Nurse takes on five lakes in memory of those who have died from Covid

A community staff nurse from Melmerby is taking part in a national relay race in memory of friends, colleagues and patients who have died from Covid.

The challenge will see Sharon McDermott undertake five swims in five different lakes in Cumbria.

Sharon said: "I’m also doing it in memory of all those patients whose hands I have held during this awful pandemic and those friends I have lost. It has been an incredibly difficult time and if I can raise some money that will be great."

Credit: North Cumbria NHS

The Cumbrian nurse plans to swim Ullswater next month, Windermere and Coniston in August. Sharon said: "I haven’t quite decided which other two, but it will be either Derwentwater, Bassenthwaite, Crummock water or Wastwater."

The challenge is part of a UK-wide virtual relay that is taking place all across the summer and autumn.

It aims at raising money for the Laura Hyde Foundation which provides mental health support and awareness to frontline medical workers.