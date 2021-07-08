Workington Town postpones game following positive Covid cases in the squad

Workington Town R.L.F.C has postponed a scheduled game following a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the squad.

The club was scheduled to play Coventry Bears this Sunday 11 July, but with 5 positive Covid tests and 3 additional players isolating - the team do not have enough players for the match.

A Town spokesperson said: "The health and well-being of all our people at the club is paramount so we’d like to thank our COVID staff for the swift way that they dealt with the situation and for their excellent work covering the previous 63 training sessions without incident and ten games since we returned."

The Rugby Football League will work with both clubs on a possible rearrangement of their fixture.

This is the second League 1 match to be postponed this season, after Coventry’s home game against Keighley Cougars planned last month was postponed following Covid-19 issues at Keighley.