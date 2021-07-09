Carlisle Castle flies supporters flag for England’s Euro 2020 final

An English flag is flying at Carlisle Castle in support of England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

It is among several English Heritage's properties flying a specially designed St George's flag featuring the surnames of thousands of people in the country to cheer on the national team.

More than 32,000 names including the Three Lions teammates Kane, Sterling, Pickford and Phillips, features on the flag in locations such as our very own Carlisle Castle in Cumbria.

Credit: ITV Border

Other sites the flag is being flown include Dover Castle in Kent, and Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

The charity, which manages more than 400 historic monuments, buildings and places, hopes to inspire the public ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Matt Thompson, English Heritage's head collections curator, said: "History may be made at Wembley on Sunday and English Heritage is cheering on the team by flying the England flag at our castles and palaces across the country.

"The surnames on our England flag connect the country's past, present and future and we hope that our flag will remind people that everyone living here today - including the Kanes and Sterlings - will shape the England of the future.

"Hopefully, that immediate future will be one in which England have won the Euros."