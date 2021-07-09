Carlisle man jailed for robbing shop workers at knifepoint

An armed robber who threatened two members of staff at a Carlisle off-license with a knife has been jailed for four years.

Jack Little entered the Bargain Booze store on Wigton Road in April this year demanding money while brandishing a blade at the workers.

The 28-year-old admitted robbery and was sentenced today at Carlisle Crown Court.

CCTV captured Little’s raid as he repeatedly thrusted a Stanley knife at storeworkers and demanded them to give him money.

Jailing Little, Recorder Kate Bex QC said it was "quite clear" his crime had "devastated" the worker's lives.

She added: "You went to the area where they were confined behind the counter and had nowhere to go.”

"You had the knife with you in order to threaten violence.”