Covid: More than 86% of people in Cumbria have had first vaccine
The latest figures published by NHS England on July 8 2021 show that 423,625 vaccinations have been given in north Cumbria.
The total number of doses given for north Cumbria are:
The latest figures for the full county show that 86.6% of Cumbrians have had first vaccinations and 69.3% have had their second vaccinations.
The CCG has also created a webpage which shows where 'drop-in' sessions are being held it make it easy for people to access open options.
The latest guidance on second vaccines is that it should not be sooner than 8 weeks for all vaccines and all age groups.
As well as the option of being called in by your GP, you can find a full list of all the locations in north Cumbria that are bookable.