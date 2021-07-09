Covid: More than 86% of people in Cumbria have had first vaccine

The latest figures published by NHS England on July 8 2021 show that 423,625 vaccinations have been given in north Cumbria.

The total number of doses given for north Cumbria are:

236,369 First doses of the Covid vaccine have ben given in Cumbria

187,256 People are now double jabbed in the County

423,625 Coronavirus jabs have been administered in Cumbria in total

The latest figures for the full county show that 86.6% of Cumbrians have had first vaccinations and 69.3% have had their second vaccinations.

The CCG has also created a webpage which shows where 'drop-in' sessions are being held it make it easy for people to access open options.

The latest guidance on second vaccines is that it should not be sooner than 8 weeks for all vaccines and all age groups.

As well as the option of being called in by your GP, you can find a full list of all the locations in north Cumbria that are bookable.