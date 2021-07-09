England fans across Border region look ahead to Euro 2020 final

Fans across the Border region have been looking ahead to England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday. It will be England's first major tournament final since 1966.

Kate Walby was out in Cockermouth to speak to businesses and locals about the match:

Lewis Warner was also out to ask the people of Dumfries who they want to win in the final:

It comes after the Three Lions sealed a historic win against Denmark 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate prepares to become the second manager to lead the nation into a major tournament final.

The England boss said: "I can't be prouder to have the opportunity to lead my country so to bring happiness at this time where it's been so difficult for this period is a very special feeling."

The European Championship final will be on Sunday at 8pm.

Health officials are still warning people to be mindful in following the coronavirus guidance.

Colin Cox, Director of Public Health, said: "We are now seeing significant spikes in new cases following England football games at Euro 2020. We know many people are watching the matches in pubs and it’s well established that the virus spreads most easily in crowds and indoors.

"We still have a large proportion of the population that is not fully vaccinated, these people are still at risk of serious illness so it is still important that we try and stop infection spreading. I’d urge people who were at these venues to get tested as soon as possible to help prevent the situation getting worse.”