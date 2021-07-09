Lake District museum offers £10,000 for Covid artwork design

A Lake District museum is offering £10,000 to a local artist who can design a piece of art that reflects life during the coronavirus pandemic.

People are being asked to submit their designs to The Blackwell Arts and Crafts house in Windermere, where the chosen piece will be displayed as part of a new exhibition.

Artist Matthew Eden, who will be helping to judge the submissions, said: "What I'm hoping for is for them to be able to look beyond the Lake District itself to talk about their own personal experience, the experiences of their communities, how they've coped over the last couple of years and tell the full story.

The work can be created in any medium. But organisers say it has to represent the realities of the region.

Naomi Gariff, Programme Curator at Lakeland Arts said: "We're calling for local artists and makers to share their experiences of the pandemic.

"It is also an exciting and rare opportunity for artists and makers to have their work exhibited alongside the internationally acclaimed artist Grayson Perry and local photography legend Joseph Hardman at Blackwell - a stunning Grade I listed Arts & Crafts house, in the heart of the Lake District."

Local artists have until the 16th of July to submit their ideas.

The 'Class Covid and Cumbria' exhibition at the Blackwell is set to take place 22 October - 27 February.