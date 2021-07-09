Northern warns weekend of disruption following Covid outbreak among rail staff

Northern is warning customers that some disruption is likely this weekend following many train conductors and drivers testing positive for Covid or self-isolating.

The rail operator says it expects a reduced frequency of services and short notice cancellations.

Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern, said: “The decision to change our train plan has not been taken lightly. We have opted to reduce frequency so we can maintain a service on most of our routes and keep customers on the move."

The line recommends passengers to "check before you travel."

Northern is also advising customers to expect busier services on Sunday night following the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

The rail operator is asking those planning to travel on Sunday night to think carefully about their journeys and not to wait until the last train home or to find alternative travel plans.

Chris added: "With kick off at 8pm with reduced number of services and possible short notice cancellations, that only leaves a handful of trains on our key routes after the match to get people home and we’re asking our customers to plan ahead and to use all available services or alternative methods of travel.

"We’ll have buses on standby in many places to assist, but customers can help by staggering their journeys and not all waiting for the last train home.”

Northern continues to feel the impact of coronavirus.

Last weekend also saw disruptions and cancellations after a number of front-line rail staff tested positive for the virus, and others self-isolating.

Up-to-the-minute details of Northern's services can be found via the rail operators journey planner.