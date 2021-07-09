Organisations in Keswick work together to resolve parking issues

Play video

Video report by Ralph Blunsom.

Organisations in Keswick are joining forces to try to ease the long-standing parking issues on the west side of Derwent Water.

The Park and Sail initiative will allow visitors to park all-day for £4 at Keswick Rugby Club’s 200 car parking spaces. Visitors will also receive a 15% discount off the ticket price onthe Keswick Launch Company, which will transport them across the lake.

It's hoped this will appeal to the thousands of Cat Bells walkers in particular who are struggling to find safe places to park.

The initiative arose after high rates of visitors came flocking to the area during the pandemic. As a result, buses had been cancelled due to the number of cars and on-road parking.

It is hoped the new plans will help deal with this problem, and reduce vehicle numbers around Portinscale, Cat Bells and Grange in the long term.

Trevor Keough from Keswick Rugby Club said: "Derwent Water by launch is a world-class experience and this is a great initiative and good for everyone: The Club, the Launch Company, the visitors and the planet.

"As well as access to the Lake and launches, we are also handy for those who want to use the bus, hire a bike or walk to Threlkeld or just access the Town Centre."

Emma Moody from Lake District National Park, said: "Park and Sail is a great way to access the west of Derwent Water and the adjoining villages/fells and helps the environment at the same time.

"Some will use the return launch option and some - I expect - will walk back or walk out and pop in to one of the numbers of great places to eat on route on both sides of the Lake."