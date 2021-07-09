South of Scotland bid for UK City of Culture title

A range of organisations in the south of Scotland are bidding to become the UK's City of Culture in 2025.

South of Scotland Enterprise, Borderlands, Scottish Borders Council and local politicians are working together on the proposal which would celebrate the area’s heritage, culture and creativity.

Borders MP John Lamont said: “Becoming a ‘City of Culture’ would create huge economic opportunities for the Scottish Borders, building on the Borderlands Growth Deal.

"The Borders and the wider South of Scotland region are in a strong position to compete for the title, with a deep and varied cultural heritage that reflects the creativity of our communities.

“Our region and our wonderful natural landscape have so much going for them and this is the perfect chance to showcase and promote that."

Scottish Borders Councillor for economic regeneration and finance, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase not just the depth of our region’s exceptional cultural, built and natural history, but the vibrancy of the creative and cultural activity here right across the region now.

“The cultural and economic potential is huge and this would be an fantastic opportunity to support and grow our creative sectors and showcase all that we have to offer at an international level."

The competition is run by the UK Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

DCMS invites cities across the UK to set out their vision for culture-led regeneration, as well as providing an opportunity to shine a light on what the place has to offer.