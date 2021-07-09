Sunderland make first signing ahead of the 2021/22 season

Alex Pritchard is Sunderland's first signing ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The 28-year-old joined the club on a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light and becomes the club’s first new signing ahead of 2021-22 campaign.

He has joined the club from at Huddersfield Town.

The attacking midfielder was born in Essex and started his professional career with Tottenham Hotspur and he made his top-flight debut for the London-based club on the final day of the 2013-14 season.

He went on several loan spells during his time at White Hart Lane, featuring for Peterborough United, Swindon Town, Brentford and West Bromwich Albion.

He was named in the 2014-15 PFA Championship Team of the Year and also played for Norwich City before joining Huddersfield.

Capped nine times at England Under-21 level, Pritchard said: “It’s great to be here and it’s another good opportunity for me on the football road, so I’m ready to get going. There were other offers out there, but it’s crucial for me to be with a Head Coach that knows me as a player, and as a person, and has a playing style that suits me.

The club speaks for itself – you see the stadium, the training ground, the fans – and I just think this could be a great fit. Alex Pritchard

Lee Johnson added: “We are absolutely delighted to bring in a player of Alex’s pedigree because it’s not often that you get the opportunity to sign a player of this quality in League One. It’s our job to wrap around him to make sure he can be the best he can possibly be, but he’s made a lot of sacrifices to come to Sunderland and I think that shows a great desire to play for the fans, for me and for the club.”