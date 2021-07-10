Stranraer's first Scottish League Cup match cancelled due to Covid

Stranraer were awarded a 3-0 win after their first match of the Scottish League Cup season was called off because too many Greenock Morton players are self-isolating.It's understood a number of players and staff at Greenock Morton have tested positive for Covid and so the side was unable to find sufficient players to fulfill the fixture.A Morton FC spokesperson said: "The club are taking all the necessary measures and precautions required to try and ensure the outbreak is contained. Unfortunately, under the circumstances and having to take the necessary precautions, the club have been left with no choice other than to forfeit the game."

With these measures in place, it is our hope that the home tie against East Kilbride on Tuesday night will still go ahead as planned. We would like to apologise to supporters who will be understandably disappointed. We thank you for all your ongoing support and hope you are all staying safe and well. Morton FC Spokesperson

It's the third Scottish League Cup tie to be cancelled this weekend because of Covid-19 restrictions, with Dumbarton and Ross County also having to forfeit points.Annan Athletic will still play Airdrieonians at 3pm, as will Queen of the South at home to Queen's Park.