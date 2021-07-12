Play video

Video Report by Bruce McKenzie

A new exhibition at Dumfries Museum looks at Covid-19's place in history compared with other devastating pandemics. The town was badly hit by cholera in the early 1800s with hundreds buried in unmarked graves.

The artist behind the work says it's important to show that lessons can be learned and hopes those who see the exhibition will take away a message of hope.

Councillor Andy Ferguson, chair of the Communities committee, said: “This new exhibition at Dumfries Museum gives us an opportunity to reflect on how our community was affected by and responded to pandemics throughout history. Although many people have suffered during this pandemic it is important to see how fortunate we are to have modern science and medical care as our arms in the battle against Covid-19.”

Councillor John Martin, vice chair, said: “JoAnne McKay has carried out a great deal of research into past pandemics and the material she has featured in this exhibition, alongside her artistic work and poems inspired by the pandemic, is fascinating. Looking at events in the past gives us context for our current situation.”

The exhibition at Dumfries Museum is open from until 28 September 2021.