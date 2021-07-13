Penrith serial thief jailed for stealing energy drinks and chocolate

A serial Penrith shoplifter has been jailed and banned from entering two town supermarkets and two filling station sites.

Shane Wright, 45, pleaded guilty to a total of nine offences - including eight thefts - when he was brought before magistrates in Carlisle.

Wright’s petty shoplifting spree occurred on six separate dates.

He struck at the Morrisons store on Brunswick Road four times around the turn of June, stealing chocolate brownies, Coke, Pepsi and Pringles.

Wright next stole cans of Monster from Penrith’s Sainsbury’s supermarket on 20th June, and also fizzy drinks from a town centre shop in Great Dockray the same day.

He continued to offend, and on 6th July he stole energy drinks from both Sainsbury’s and a Shell garage store.

Wright, of Champion Way, Penrith, was brought to court after breaching a bail condition, on Friday. This had been imposed on 21st June, and banned him from going to the two supermarkets he had already targeted.

Wright was sentenced without the preparation of a probation service pre-sentence report after a written update was provided to magistrates.

They jailed him for a total of eight weeks, deeming the criminal conduct to be so serious because it was committed while subject to a previously imposed community sentence, and aggravated by previous offending.