Police in Cumbria catch people flouting seatbelt laws

Almost 60 cases of people not wearing seatbelts were recorded in Cumbria in just one fortnight.

Officers from Cumbria Constabulary were taking part in national operation to target drivers who were not belting up, which ran from May 24-June 13.

Across the two weeks they stopped 64 vehicles. They identified 59 seatbelt offences, of which 51 involved the front seats of a vehicle.

Officers gave out 46 traffic offence reports - a document which details any alleged offence with the manner of handling this decided at a later date - as well 13 verbal warnings.

It is a legal requirement for people in vehicles to wear seatbelts, which can be punished with fines of up to £500.

Sergeant Lee Hill said "Putting on your seatbelt takes seconds, its concerning to see so many not wearing a seatbelt which saves lives.

"People are aware of the dangers but put their lives at risk as well as the lives of others in the vehicle.

I hope that those who received a traffic offence report and verbal warning now wear their seatbelts and consider the consequences if they don't. Please wear your seat belt every time you travel in vehicle no matter how far you travel; it could save your life. Sgt Lee Hill, Cumbria Constabulary

Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, added: "The laws around seatbelts are there for a reason - to save lives.

"Anti-social driving is an issue that is consistently raised with me by the public so it's really positive that the Police are carrying out operations to reduce dangerous driving.

"Not wearing a seatbelt places your life at risk so please wear your seatbelt when you are traveling."