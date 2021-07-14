Border Life: paying tribute to reporting legend Bert Houston
Border Life pays tribute to reporting legend Bert Houston, who died last month aged 88. Bert was recently honoured by the Prime Minister for 70 years in journalism.
As well as covering local events, he travelled the globe with the Kings Own Scottish Borderers, sending reports from war zones like the Falklands and Iraq. But for many, he was best known for his reports at Palmerston Park in Dumfries.
Catch up with all episodes of Border Life here.