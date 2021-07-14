Crime across Cumbria fell by 18% last year, despite police receiving calls every 2.4 seconds.

In the 12 months up to April 2021, there were nearly 7,000 fewer victims of crime. Burgularly, theft and violence against a person went down significantly. The county's Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall said that some of the figures could be attributed to the pandemic.

During this time, demand on the force led to the constabulary's command and control system receiving 221,168 calls - the equivalent of a call every 2.4 seconds.

Of these, nearly 55,000 were 999 emergency calls, with more than 150,000 non-emergency calls to the 101 line. The rest consisted of administrative calls or calls from other agencies. Emergency calls had a median answer time of three seconds. The non-emergency median answer time was two minutes and 27 seconds. People calling into the constabulary's 101 non-emergency phone line are having their call answered by an experienced officer, reducing the need to make reports in person or at a police station.

There were also:

32,000 Emails received by command and control

10,675 Reports of crime made online

10,200 People attended custody

8,778 Arrests were made