Where to find help if you're a survivor of sexual assault or rape

For survivors of a serious sexual assault or rape, seeking help can be a difficult decision to make.

If you have experienced a sexual assault, whether as an adult or a young person, it is important to remember that it wasn't your fault. Don't be afraid to seek help.

Here's a list of support services that are available:

Bridgeway

Bridgeway provide coordinated, forensic, counselling and aftercare services to men, women and children living in Cumbria who have experienced rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent.

Telephone: 0808 118 6432

SafeLine

Safeline specialised charity working to prevent sexual abuse and to support those affected in their recovery. They provide a comprehensive range of services for people affected by sexual abuse.

Safeline National Male Survivor Helpline: 0808 800 5005

Sexual Assault Referral Centre (Archway)

Offers various services in the one place including forensic examinations; testing for infections; support and counselling. It can also store forensic samples to give you time to decide whether or not to involve the police.

Telephone: 0141 211 8175

Rape Crisis Scotland

Support for anyone affected by rape or sexual violence. They can also put you in touch with your nearest local service.

Call our helpline : 08088 01 03 02

The Birchall Trust

The Trust offer one to one weekly counselling sessions to male and females of all ages who have experienced rape and/or sexual abuse in South Cumbria and North Lancashire.

Contact here: 01229 820828

NSPCC

The NSPCC provide therapeutic services to help children move on from abuse, as well as supporting parents and families in caring for their children. They also help to make the right decisions for children and young people as well as educate communities on how to look out for child abuse.

Helpline: 0808 800 5000

18 or under? Call 0800 1111

RASAC (Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre)

National helpline for survivors of rape and childhood sexual abuse, their families and friends. Provides emotional and practical support.

National Helpline: 0808 802 9999

Rape Crisis (England)

Rape Crisis offers confidential emotional support, information and referral details for rape and sexual assault survivors.

National Telephone Helpline: 0808 802 9999

The Survivors Trust

The Trust work with victims and survivors of all ages, all genders, of all forms of sexual violence, sexual abuse and sexual exploitation, including support for partners and family members.

Free helpline: 08088 010818