COVID: Infections in Cumbria top 2000 for first time since January

New COVID-19 infections in Cumbria have topped 2000 for the first time since January.

Last week 2,016 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, which is a 68% increase over the previous week and the highest since the first week of January.

Cumbria’s Director of Public Health is urging caution ahead of the easing of restrictions on Monday as covid cases surge in the county.

Colin Cox said: “Infection is spreading extremely fast now, particularly in younger age groups who are still the least likely to have been vaccinated. While we can see hospital numbers are much below levels earlier in the year, with the pressure hospitals are under right now even a small increase can cause problems.

“So many people being infected does increase the risk to those who are vulnerable or unvaccinated. That’s why I’m urging people to be cautious as restrictions ease on Monday and to think really carefully about how to behave in different situations to reduce the risk to themselves and others.

People will now have a choice, but I will certainly continue to wear a mask in busy indoors places, wash my hands regularly and try and keep my distance from those I don’t usually mix with. These are simple things that will make a difference. Colin Cox, Director of Public Health

“The pandemic is not over. Covid remains a threat. And while some restrictions will end, the whole Test and Trace system, and the requirement to self-isolate if you are positive or a close contact, will not change until later in the year, so this is not a wholesale lifting of all covid-restrictions.

"It remains to be seen what the impact of all this will be, but my strong advice is to remain cautious through the summer."

The number of new cases was highest in the 19-29 age group, accounting for 38% of all cases.

The number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 also increased but was still significantly lower than earlier in the year due to the vaccination programme.

However, exceptional demand on hospitals for non-covid related health problems means even small numbers of covid patients are stretching hospital capacity.