A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a human trafficking offence in the Scottish Borders.

Police Scotland says at the start of July they were made aware that a in East Lothian was potentially being exploited and forced to sell drugs.

An investigation led to 'enforcement work' happening at an address in Galashiels yesterday [Wednesday, 14 July].

The man is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow [Thursday, 15 July].

Police Scotland says a small amount of Class B drugs were found within the property along with a three-figure sum of cash.

Detective Inspector Laura Dickson from The Lothians and Scottish Borders CID said: “This highlights our continued commitment to work with partners to pursue those involved in this type of criminality.

"Our aim is to safeguard individuals who may be at risk of exploitation and significant harm from drug dealers who target the most vulnerable in our communities, taking over their homes and forcing them to deal drugs.

“We all have an obligation to help protect each other and rely on information about suspicious behaviour to identify victims as well as criminal activity which may be happening in our local areas.

“If you have concerns, or information, please report this to us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 so we can investigate and take action.”