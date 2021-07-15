Proposal to scrap overnight urgent treatment service

The NHS is proposing to scrap the overnight urgent treatment service at Penrith Hospital.

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust would like the service that currently operates 24 hours a day to only open between 8am and 8pm.

Instead of visiting the centre patients will be asked to call the NHS 111 service to be assessed before making an appointment.

Dr Craig Melrose clinical director at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust explained: “There have been ongoing conversations over the past two years with staff, partners and the wider community about how we can develop and improve the health care provision at Penrith Urgent Treatment Centre.

Overnight, demand for the walk-in service is extremely low, and there is a need to expand the services available during the day to ensure it benefits more patients in Penrith and the surrounding area. Dr Craig Melrose, clinical director

The NHS says the centre is currently used to treat patients with issues like abdominal pain, cuts and grazes, ear and throat infections, emergency contraception, minor head injuries, minor scalds and burns, sprains and strains and suspected broken limbs.

The public are being invited to have their say on the proposed change.

Dr Melrose added: “The pandemic halted any progress from these conversations but they have no restarted and we are exploring how we can permanently change the way overnight healthcare is accessed in order to maximize services for the local population during the far busier day time hours.”

The NHS Trust is now holding a 4-week consultation starting in the week beginning 12th July.