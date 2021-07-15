West Cumbrian athlete Oliver Dustin has hit back at claims his spot at the Tokyo Olympics was at risk after a drugs test.

There have been reports in national and local papers claiming traces of cocaine were found in a drugs sample - but it has since emerged that it was a result of cross-contamination. In response to the reports, Dustin posted a statement on social media, saying:

I have never taken cocaine, I have not broken any rules, I am not under investigation, and I am not facing any ban. I will be flying to Tokyo this week as planned and will be competing at the Olympic Games as also planned. Oliver Dustin

The 20-year old 800-metre runner from Workington is currently ranked third in the world for his event.

He spoke to ITV Border after he came second at the British Championships in Manchester sealing his place on the plane to Japan.

Oliver has been training for this moment since he was 11. When in Nice Oliver broke Sebastian Coe's British Under 23 record for the 800-metre. The first person to do so since it was set in 1978.

Oliver flies out on July the 16th with his first heat on the 31st of July.