Why is sexual harassment and sexual assault normalised in our society?

Video report & blog by Lauren Ostridge

It’s a normal day. I grab my morning coffee and head out the door to work. I live on a crossroad and at this time of the day it’s loud, humming with rush hour traffic.

After crossing the road to my car, a cyclist rides past and shouts vile words about my body and continues on with his journey as if nothing happened.

As if he hasn’t just completely embarrassed me in front of dozens of people. As if he hasn’t just sexually harassed me.

Ask every woman and they’ll tell you. It’s bad. It’s bad, everywhere.

Hundreds of people gathered in Central London to protest against harassment of women, April 2021. Credit: PA

It’s common for a friend to say ‘text me when you get home’, a seemingly harmless action, when in fact it’s steeped with dark connotations.

Women are hesitant to say ‘no’ to a man who has hassled them at a bar in fear of how he will react to rejection.

Some of the women I’ve spoken to say they’ve even ripped out strands of their hair to leave in the back of a taxi, just in case the driver has other ideas.

Horrifying, really.

Not all men.

A recent study by the UN found 97% of women aged between 18-24 have experienced sexual harrassment in the UK - an extraordinary number.

Most recently, almost 3,000 schools were named for the first time following allegations from students of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.

For women all over the world, sexual harassment - and in serious cases sexual assault - is a sobering part of navigating their daily lives.

But not anymore. They want change and they want it now.

Some may think: “Cumbria? Nothing happens there.” But actually, the problem is just as serious as other regions of the UK.

Figures obtained by ITV Border through a freedom of information request found that between July 2015 and October 2020, there were 7,810 sexual offences reported to Cumbria Police - this includes historic crimes.

2,595 of these crimes were rapes, the majority of the victims were women and girls.

Cumbria Police say the data is in line with the national average and encourages everyone who has experienced sexual harassment, assault or rape to report it.

Cumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Peter McCall said: "I understand why people would be reluctant to come forward, they don't want the hassle they don't want the fuss. But the fact is, nobody should put up with harassment and I can assure people that if they come forward to the police, the police will deal with it sensitivley.

"We have all sorts of specialist trained people and victim support, a whole range of support for anyone who comes forward and I'd say please do report it.

"Even if you don't want the police to take formal action report it, so that we can help. You don't have to put up with harassment on the streets of Cumbria."

Boys will be boys

Thousands filled out the ‘Call it Out’ survey launched by Cumbria Police and the Police and Crime commissioner. They asked for experiences they’ve had and what they believe needs to be done to tackle it.

I’ve spoken to a number of women from Cumbria who have all experienced their share of sexual assault and violence in the county.

So much so that they've set up their own private group on Facebook to talk through the incidents, share tips on the safest areas to walk alone and even - in some cases - warn each other of dangerous men that they’ve come across.

It’s a safe space that is free from judgement, something they believed Cumbria was lacking.

Women share their thoughts in the private group. Credit: ITV News

All they want is to feel safe enough to go shopping alone, take their children to school, go for a run in the evening - all things most men can do without fear of what could happen next.

They say there’s “no one answer” to this problem that’s plagued our society for so long.

“It’s education.”

“We need more police on the streets.”

“There has to be a cultural shift.”

With more people speaking up and demonstrations taking place, the UK has seen change.

You could be handed two years in prison for crimes like upskirting, and just recently a new law was introduced which sees misogyny classed as a hate crime.

But it’s clear after hearing from women I've spoken to in Cumbria that their mission to feel safe in the country they live in is far from over.

If you or anyone you know has been impacted by any of the topics in this report, you can find help here.