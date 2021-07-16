The centre helping sexual assault survivors get their lives back on track

Play video

Video report by Lauren Ostridge

For sexual assault and rape survivors, choosing to walk through the doors of a help centre can be a very difficult decision to make.

The Bridgeway, in Penrith, has helped hundreds of people of all ages in Cumbria since December 2015. Before then, the closest specialist facility was 68 miles away in Preston.

As part of a special series, ITV News Border has been invited inside the centre to see how survivors are helped.

Inside Bridgeway Centre, Penrith

Crisis worker, Clare Markey said: "It's our ethos that we believe everybody that walks through and the door.

"The people coming here need to know that the bravest thing they've ever done is to take the step to and get some ethos of power back into their life because when an assault happens it takes their power completely away."

For 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the team is there to help anyone who needs it.

In this room, a nurse or a doctor would carry out a forensic medical examination. A crisis worker, like Clare, offers advice, support and can refer people to counselling.

Clare continued: "When an assault happens your body goes into shock and you don't know where to turn or what to do and that's why we're here, we offer a service to everybody who needs it.

"When they come in they'll meet somebody like myself. We have a whole team of crisis workers and the examiner and we're just a big friendly bunch of people."

Last year, around 100 serious sexual assault and rape survivors sought support at the Bridgeway.

83% of which knew their attacker.

Reporter Lauren Ostridge spoke to crisis worker, Clare Markey.

So far this year, they've helped 65 people.

For survivors, this centre hopes to be the first step on their journey towards getting their life back on track.

If you or anyone you know has been impacted by any of the topics in this report, you can find help here.