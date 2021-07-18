Emergency services carrying out a search in Carlisle have now confirmed that a body has been found.

The multi-agency operation began on Saturday night at around 9 o'clock, after reports that a teenager entered the River Eden in Rickerby Park.

Cumbria Police received a report from the North West Ambulance Service of concern for the safety of a teenage boy.

Emergency crews responded on Saturday night and the search continued on Sunday morning.

The North West Ambulance Service, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguard were also deployed in the operation.

Cumbria Police officer have confirmed that a body was found at around 11:45 am on Sunday 18 July.

Formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area to allow police and partners to carryout their investigations.