Biggest northern historical costume collection opens at Carlisle gallery

The biggest northern historical costume collection has opened up in a Carlisle museum and gallery.

The new display at Tullie House showcases 300 years of clothing worn by local women.

It also includes some items of national importance - like a court mantua from the mid-eighteenth century owned by the Jackson family of Carlisle.

This court mantua is six feet wide, and these types of dresses were worn by rich women for events they went to. Credit: Tullie House

The most up-to-date exhibit is the scrubs worn by nurse Evelyn Charlotte Nakachwa as sheworked through the Covid pandemic at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.

Nurse Evelyn Nakachwa alongside her medical scrubs and plastic face visor Credit: Tullie House

Gabrielle Heffernan, curatorial manager at Tullie House museum and art gallery said: "We know our visitors love costume.

"Some of the dresses have been out for temporary exhibitions in the past and they have always been really popular. Many have never been seen by the public before.”

Most of the dresses are accompanied by information about their owners, which is unusual for costume galleries.

Ms Heffernan said: "They aren’t just clothes, they tell the stories of people and we can link them back to the families.”