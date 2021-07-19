Covid restrictions ease as Scotland moves to level zero

The south of Scotland sees a further gradual easing of Coronavirus restrictions as the country moves to the lowest level of the Scottish Government's covid-measures tier system.

There are still some restrictions that are to remain in place such as social distancing and masks still being worn inside public places.

Changes in Scotland include the easing of indoor gathering restrictions in homes to allow up to eight adults from four households can meet indoors at home, and up to 10 can meet in a pub or restaurant - with no need to pre-book a two-hour slot.

Up to 15 people from 15 households can meet outdoors, up to 200 people can now gather at weddings and funerals, and hospitality venues can stay open until midnight.

New rules for travellers also come into force with fully-vaccinated people returning from amber list countries not needing to quarantine, so long as they take a PCR test after arrival.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also warned that so-called 'Freedom Day' applies to England only.

Ms Sturgeon has said that despite restrictions being eased, "we are not abandoning them."

"As we continue to complete the vaccination programme, which does offer us still the route back to greater normality, we will make it easier for more restrictions to be gradually and sensibly lifted in the weeks ahead.

She added that she understands the "temptation to lift more restrictions more quickly" but emphasised a "gradual approach stands the best chance of minimising further health harm and loss of life."

The Scottish Government's guidance still remains as:

Wear a face covering

Avoid crowded places and stay 1-metre away from other people

Clean hands and surfaces regularly

Get the Covid jab

Self-isolate and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

Download the Protect Scotland app

Scotland aims to lift all main coronavirus restrictions on August 9.