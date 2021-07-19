Cumbria's reaction to 'Freedom Day' as Covid restrictions relax in England

Play video

Video report by Fiona Marley Patterson.

Today (19 July) has been described as 'Freedom Day' with most remaining Covid restrictions now lifted by the Government.

Cumbrian businesses like the Bellsfield Hotel in Windermere are choosing to keep Covid restrictions in place despite this.

Bellsfield Hotel Operations Manager, Paul Grantley said: "We're going to still keep with the one-meter distancing, and you know smaller weddings and things at the current time until we feel the area is a little bit more safe and secure.

"Yes we have got freedom but Covid is rising in a lot of areas and I think if we take out foot off the pedal too quick I think it's going to cause us hardship of probably another lockdown, and if we be sensible, stick to them, at least we'll have a little bit of freedom."

For Windermere Lake Cruises, the lifting of restrictions is a welcomed moment.

Managing Director, Nigel Wilkinson said: "We've been able to move away from all online ticketing so people can turn up, they can buy a ticket from a ticket office, they can travel outbound and they don't have to decide what boat they want to come back on, they've got the flexibility back that we had pre-Covid.

"We're now moving to a more normal situation but we've got to do that while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our crews and our passengers."

Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport, limits on gathering have gone and the work from home guidance has ended.

Nightclubs have opened their doors for the first time since March 2020, while theatres and restaurants can fully reopen and pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.