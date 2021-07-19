Dumfries & Galloway set to stage nine months of arts and cultural events
Towns and villages across Dumfries & Galloway are set to stage nine-months of arts and cultural events.
Together Again aims to bring communities together through creativity and the arts.
It includes live music, theatre, dance, film, a 'Feastival' of shared meals, LGBTQ events, and performances on a tall ship.
Organised by independent arts organisation DG Unlimited, the Chair, Stephen Lacey, said: "Dumfries and Galloway has a brilliant cultural offer with exceptional talents in all arts disciplines and this is something we want to celebrate.
"It will provide a much-needed dollop of wellbeing in the heart of our communities. And it will send a positive message across the region and beyond, that we are open and that we welcome visitors.”
The launch of the festival last weekend featured members of Annan Town History Group dressed as characters linked to its past including Suffragettes, as well as a performance by classical musician Alex McQuiston.
Richard Brodie, the history group’s Chair, said: "We wanted to give people something to smile about and we wanted to do something that would attract more visitors to come and spend some time here – enjoy the town, its shops, eating places and its history.”
Together Again takes place across Dumfries and Galloway from July 2021 to April 2022.