Dumfries & Galloway set to stage nine months of arts and cultural events

Towns and villages across Dumfries & Galloway are set to stage nine-months of arts and cultural events.

Together Again aims to bring communities together through creativity and the arts.

It includes live music, theatre, dance, film, a 'Feastival' of shared meals, LGBTQ events, and performances on a tall ship.

Organised by independent arts organisation DG Unlimited, the Chair, Stephen Lacey, said: "Dumfries and Galloway has a brilliant cultural offer with exceptional talents in all arts disciplines and this is something we want to celebrate.

"It will provide a much-needed dollop of wellbeing in the heart of our communities. And it will send a positive message across the region and beyond, that we are open and that we welcome visitors.”

Credit: Colin Hattersley

The launch of the festival last weekend featured members of Annan Town History Group dressed as characters linked to its past including Suffragettes, as well as a performance by classical musician Alex McQuiston.

Richard Brodie, the history group’s Chair, said: "We wanted to give people something to smile about and we wanted to do something that would attract more visitors to come and spend some time here – enjoy the town, its shops, eating places and its history.”

Together Again takes place across Dumfries and Galloway from July 2021 to April 2022.