Everyone aged 18 years and over in the Scottish Borders has now been offered a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

88,500 people have had their first dose in the Borders

69,500 people have had both doses in the Borders

NHS Borders are continuing calls in urging the public to come to their walk-in clinics this week if you are 18 years or over and have not received your first jab or had your first dose over 8 weeks ago.

Nicky Berry, Director of Operations said: "We know that the vaccine is safe and has a positive impact on hospital admissions, reducing transmission and the severity of illness.

"We also know that Covid-19 can affect people of any age, so please protect yourself and your loved ones by coming forward to get vaccinated. This also includes coming forward when it is time for your second dose, please don’t leave the job half done.

"With the emergence of the Delta variant it is even more important that you get your second dose to ensure that you have greater protection against Covid-19.”

The following clinics will be open 9:30am – 1pm and 1:45pm – 5:30pm: