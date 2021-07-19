Retired doctor goes on trial for 2018 Brampton crash

A retired doctor is on trial accused of causing the death of an elderly former teacher by careless driving following a crash in Brampton on 20th December 2018.

Dr Roger Williams approached a pedestrian crossing in Main Street - slowing down for the red lights, but then continuing straight ahead when they shortly turned to green.

The 71-year-olds car bonnet collided with Penelope Bains - then neighbour - and she was thrown to the ground.

Ms Bains, who was 72, died at Carlisle’s Cumberland Infirmary nine days after she was hit by a car.

Carlisle Crown Court heard that Ms Bains suffered from a number of ailments, includingrheumatoid arthritis, and walked “slowly, with the aid of sticks."

Prosecutor Charles Brown told the court: "They changed to green while Penelope Bains was still crossing the road, in the middle of that half of the carriageway... probably because she was much slower than the average pedestrian."

Dr Williams denies causing her death by careless driving.

Mr Brown told the jury: “It is accepted that by driving his car he caused the death ofPenelope Bains.”

"What is in dispute is whether he drove without due care and attention.”

The trial continues.