Borderlands region bid to become UK City of Culture 2025

A Borderlands Partnership has been formed in the bid for the title of UK City of Culture 2025.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) is behind the idea of bringing together five different local authority areas to offer a unique and exciting proposal that would shine a cultural light on this area of the country.

Five council areas across southern Scotland and northern England are:

Dumfries and Galloway

Scottish Borders

Carlisle City

Cumbria

Northumberland

The UK City of Culture competition is open to areas and places with a clear focus and identity to apply for the award - the Borderlands Partnership is believed to be a first for the national competition.

The Borderlands theme will be 'Just Transition to Net Zero' - aiming at exploring the region’s heritage, culture and creativity.

It hopes to create opportunities for future development and ultimately bring investment into the region.

The City of Culture submission also ties in with the themes of the recently signed Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, which brings over £400 million of investment to the area.

SOSE Chair, Professor Russel Griggs, said: "A successful bid can have a transformational impact for a city or region.

"Coupled with our natural landscape, our people, our heritage and our joint journey to Net Zero, we believe the Borderlands is the right place at the right time to take forward this exciting opportunity for our region.”

Councillor Stewart Young, Leader of Cumbria County Council and co-chair of the Borderlands Partnership added: "Our shared ambition includes attracting new residents and welcoming more visitors to enjoy the beautiful natural environment and the cultural assets of the region."