Dumfries and Galloway continues to have high level of Covid cases

The coronavirus case rates in Dumfries and Galloway continues to stay at a high level.

35 cases A day over the last week

The region saw 248 positive cases in the week to Sunday 18th July, with one death also registered.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: "Thankfully, we haven't returned to a situation where COVID-19 cases were climbing at a significant rate.

"However, we are instead seeing new cases coming in at a regular but fairly high number."

Health Bosses are urging anyone eligible for the coronavirus vaccine to get their jab.

By last week more than 114,256 first dose vaccinations had been given in Dumfries and Galloway - just over 93.1% of the adult population.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation now says vulnerable young people should be offered the protection too.

The First Minister said today she wouldn't rule out extending that to all teenagers at a later date.