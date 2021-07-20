Mother campaigns for lifebelts along Kelso river after deaths of two sons

A mother from the Borders is campaigning to have lifebelts installed along the river Tweed in Kelso after two of her sons died on the same river in incidents ten years apart.

In 2009 Anne Moriarty's 13-year-old son Martin drowned in the river after being pulled under the surface whilst out swimming with friends.

Anne lobbied the council to have lifebelts installed at the water’s edge, but her requests were rejected at the time.

Another disaster struck the family last February when Anne's other son, 29-year-old Andrew, was found dead in the same water after a night out – the circumstances surrounding his death are still not known.

Anne created an online petition which so far has over 400 signatures, calling for lifebelts to be placed up and down the river.

She said: "They would not have helped my Andrew I know that but they certainly would have helped Martin, or I like to think they would have because he was in such a position that he would be able to grab one.

"The thought that someone else would be in that position, it kills us."

"If I don't do anything else for my boys I'd like to achieve this and for everyone else who has lost someone to these waters, it's not just me.”

Borders Water Rescue service is also backing the campaign, and encourages river users to be vigilant.

David Fuller-Shapcott from Borders Water Rescue said: "If you want to have a paddle that's great, we encourage people to enjoy the outdoors, but they need to take responsibility for what they are doing and to be careful and sensible, picking a stretch of river which is quiet and slow flowing and not very deep and staying close to the bank.

"Particularly with kids in school holidays now, making sure there is an adult about, somebody who knows where you've gone.”

Scottish Borders Council says they would be open to discussing the potential funding opportunities that exist for lifebelts and signs with permission from the relevant landowners.