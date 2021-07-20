Tour of Britain returns to Carlisle later in the year

The Tour of Britain will return to Carlisle for the first time since 2016 when the city hosts the start of stage six to Gateshead on Friday 10 September.

Carlisle has a long history with the cycle race, having first welcomed the race in 2005 and back in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

Details of the Cumbrian section of the stage have been revealed, with the Tour retracing large parts of the popular Sea to Sea route, including the climb of Hartside near Melmerby.

Tour of Britain Race Director Mick Bennett said: "The Cumbrian stages of the Tour of Britain always prove to be memorable and decisive, as we saw in 2019 when Mathieu van der Poel won a very similar stage to Kendal to take the overall lead.

"This year’s stage will be no different combining tough climbs and historic locations, with the beautiful scenery of Cumbria and the Lake District that will be broadcast around the world.”

Crowds build in Carlisle city centre during last Tour of Britain Credit: ITV Border

Cumbria County Council is co-hosting Stage Six of the Tour of Britain and one of the key aims is to inspire people to take up cycling, promoting health benefits for young and old alike.

Cllr Deborah Earl, Cumbria County Council said: "We believe it will inspire families to get on their bikes, whether it’s for competitive racing, getting to work or school, or simply for pleasure.

Cycling regularly is really good for our health - it can boost our wellbeing, keep you fit and help reduce the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease.”

The event will be subject to any Covid-related restrictions in place at the time.