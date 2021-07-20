Tributes paid to teenager who died in the River Eden

Tributes have been paid to a Carlisle teenage boy whose body was found in the River Eden yesterday.

We spoke to Imam Abdur Rashid at Carlisle Islamic Centre who gives a heartfelt tribute to 16-year-old Mohammad Abdul Hamid, known as Hamid.

  • What was Hamid like?

  • With it being Eid today, a special day for Muslims, how difficult has this been?

  • How has this affected the community?

  • What lessons can we take from this tragedy of Hamid's drowning?

Hamid's burial is expected to take place later today.