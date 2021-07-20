Tributes paid to teenager who died in the River Eden

Tributes have been paid to a Carlisle teenage boy whose body was found in the River Eden yesterday.

We spoke to Imam Abdur Rashid at Carlisle Islamic Centre who gives a heartfelt tribute to 16-year-old Mohammad Abdul Hamid, known as Hamid.

What was Hamid like?

With it being Eid today, a special day for Muslims, how difficult has this been?

How has this affected the community?

What lessons can we take from this tragedy of Hamid's drowning?

Hamid's burial is expected to take place later today.