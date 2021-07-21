Carlisle band back to live gigs as Covid restrictions are lifted

Play video

Video report by Jennifer Cordingley.

A Carlisle band is back at playing a live gig now that Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

After more than a year of cancelled festivals and concerts, Hardwicke Circus were excited to perform to a crowd at St Cuthbert's Church in the town centre.

The local band performed to a sell-out crowd of 300 people.

The gig had been a special moment for them – at a venue where two of the band were baptised.

With the last 18 months taking its toll on the music industry, Hardwicke circus sees this as a turning point and are looking positively forward to the future.

Jonny Foster from Hardwicke Circus said: "When people ask why are you playing in a church it's always like well Harwicke Circus you have to keep the faith because you don't know what's around the corner but we're hopeful, we have a tour next week going all around the UK and then back to Carlisle again so we are optimistic and you've got to live that way.

Bandmate Tom Foster said: "Like everybody it's been difficult, everything came to a stop but we had the attitude to keep going, and Freedom Day is here now and we're excited we've been like everyone else we're all in the same boat and I'm really excited, better than a normal gig really when you think of what it's about."

The band are set to release their debut album ‘Borderland’ this week as well as setting off on a UK tour.