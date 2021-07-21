Covid cases higher among young adults in Dumfries and Galloway

A high level of coronavirus cases in Dumfries and Galloway is among young adults.

28% of new cases are being seen among young adults aged 18 to 29

The age-prioritisation of the vaccine rollout earlier this year would see that majority of young adults are only likely to have received just one vaccination so far.

Health professionals are urging people to get both vaccinations as soon as they are eligible, as this provides a higher degree of protection against the Delta Variant - which accounts for most cases in Dumfries and Galloway.

Consultant in Public Health Medicine, Dr Andrew Carnon said: "Working to national directions, the vaccination programme prioritised the most vulnerable and oldest adults in our communities, before working down by age towards younger age groups.

“This means that our youngest adults have been provided the least protection so far, and this is where we’re seeing the highest number of new cases.

“We are working to provide second doses as close to the required eight week gap as possible, and this has proved to be very effective at preparing people for an encounter with the Delta Variant.

Vaccination drop-in clinics in the area are continuing to get as many people jabbed as possible.

Bosses at NHS Dumfries and Galloway say they currently have the highest level of uptake for vaccinations in Scotland.

Jeff Ace - NHS Dumfries & Galloway:

Play video

A ‘pop-up’ vaccination clinic will be running in the Morrisons carpark in Brooms Road in Dumfries to boost uptake of the jab this Friday 23 July from 9.30am to 4pm.