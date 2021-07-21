First rural electric bin lorries in the UK launches in Dumfries and Galloway

The country’s first rural all-electric bin lorries have been launched in Dumfries and Galloway.

The two new £1.04million electric refuse vehicles are the country’s first for a rural area and will be introduced onto routes serving local communities across both Dumfries and Stranraer.

Using the vehicles to collect waste is part of the drive to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality across the region, as well as reducing noise pollution in residential neighbourhoods.

Credit: SP Energy Networks

Piloted by SP Energy Networks and Dumfries & Galloway Council, it aims to achieve the regions 2025 net zero emissions target.

Frank Mitchell, CEO at SP Energy Networks, said: "By funding the first rural fleet of completely electric refuse vehicles, we’re determined that no community will be left behind in the journey to net zero emissions and this is just one of many ways we’re enabling that change.”

Dumfries & Galloway Councillor John Martin, said: “We need creative solutions specifically tailored to the local challenges faced by rural communities.

"The launch of these electric refuge vehicles shows our intent to roll out electric transport solutions across public services in years to come.

"As a leader in the UK’s transition to net zero, Dumfries & Galloway is in a strong position to pilot green technology that has the potential to transform public services to be greener and cleaner in future years.”