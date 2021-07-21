Lake District restaurant crowned "best in the world"

A restaurant in the Lake District has been named the "best in the world."

The Old Stamp House in Ambleside was crowned in the top spot in the 2021 Travellers' Choice Awards by the review website Tripadvisor.

The eatery already boasts a Michelin star - celebrating the food and cultural heritage of Cumbria with dishes such as black pudding “bon bon” and crab from the west coast of Cumbria.

It was launched by brothers Ryan and Craig Blackburn in 2014 in the former office of William Wordsworth.

Cumbria saw further success with Cartmel’s L’Enclume coming third in the 'Fine Dining' category, and Windermere’s Homeground Coffee +Kitchen came seventh in the 'Best Brunch Restaurant' category.

General manager of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor, Martin Verdon-Roe said: "It's no secret that the restaurant industry has taken a hit over the past year or so, but the good news is that would-be diners all over the world are hungrier than ever to dine out again."