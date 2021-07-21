RSAC Scottish Rally returns to Dumfries and Galloway without spectators

The RSAC Scottish Rally returns to Dumfries and Galloway on Saturday 24 July, but spectators will not be able to attend due to current Covid restrictions

Rally fans will have to enjoy the action which will be broadcasted live on social media, at home.

The longest running motorsport events in the country takes place for the first time since 2019, having been forced to cancel due to Covid.

Clerk of the Course, Jonathan Lord said: “We have the perfect backdrop for yet another sensational motorsport event which our competitors can enjoy but sadly we cannot permit spectators to attend this year.

"We are extremely lucky to be able to host the rally, but the current guidance from Sport Scotland, landowners, Motorsport UK and the Scottish Government means we simply could not go ahead with the rally if we allow fans to attend."

Credit: RSAC Scottish Rally

Councillor Adam Wilson, the Council’s Events Champion said: "It is hugely disappointing that spectators cannot take in the action this year but the foundations have clearly been laid for a fantastic Scottish Rally for 2021 and 2022.”