Cumbria on track for worst ever week for Covid infections

Provisional data indicate Cumbria is on track for its worst ever week for Covid-19 infections.

The overall case rate for the county hit 660 per 100,000 population (660/100k) in the week ending July 16.

That compares to the England average of 507/100k.

There are big variations across Cumbria with rates in Copeland (1019/100k) around three times higher than in Eden (317/100k).

3211 people began self-isolation, according to national NHS Test and Trace data, the highest ever number.

And there is a startlingly high rate in younger people - 2293/100k in 19-24 year olds compared with 184/100k for over 50s, most of whom will have received two jabs.

Hospitals in the county have started to come under more pressure because of increasing covid-positive patients being cared for.

Across the county’s two NHS Trusts there was a 43% increase in patients in hospital in week ending 20 July, up from 31 to 54.

We are now entering uncharted territory and it is hard to predict how high infection rates will rise in the absence of lockdown restrictions. The impact of increasing infections is now being widely felt across the county’s economy as thousands self-isolate and this is creating real difficulties for employers.

While numbers in hospital remain significantly below previous highs, they are increasing, and this is putting additional pressure on hospitals already facing extremely high levels of demand for non-covid care. Dr Matthew Saunders, Cumbria County Council

Across England and Wales almost 620,000 have been 'pinged' by the NHS Covid-19 app - the highest weekly figure ever recorded.

The soaring numbers of those self-isolating is creating staffing problems for businesses, bosses and unions have said.