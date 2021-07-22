Cumbria on track for worst ever week for Covid infections
Provisional data indicate Cumbria is on track for its worst ever week for Covid-19 infections.
The overall case rate for the county hit 660 per 100,000 population (660/100k) in the week ending July 16.
That compares to the England average of 507/100k.
There are big variations across Cumbria with rates in Copeland (1019/100k) around three times higher than in Eden (317/100k).
3211 people began self-isolation, according to national NHS Test and Trace data, the highest ever number.
And there is a startlingly high rate in younger people - 2293/100k in 19-24 year olds compared with 184/100k for over 50s, most of whom will have received two jabs.
Hospitals in the county have started to come under more pressure because of increasing covid-positive patients being cared for.
Across the county’s two NHS Trusts there was a 43% increase in patients in hospital in week ending 20 July, up from 31 to 54.
Across England and Wales almost 620,000 have been 'pinged' by the NHS Covid-19 app - the highest weekly figure ever recorded.
The soaring numbers of those self-isolating is creating staffing problems for businesses, bosses and unions have said.