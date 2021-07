A person has been seriously injured after jumping from a bridge in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Emergency services were called to the River Lune at Devil's Bridge on Wednesday evening.

The patient was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

With this warmer weather, we have seen an increase in the number of people jumping into water from height. This is a dangerous activity and people who take part are putting their own lives and the lives of the rescue services at risk. There are a number of dangers associated with ‘tomb stoning’, including hitting rocks, misjudging the depth of water and sudden immersion in cold water.