Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Wigton.

Police were called to the Waver Lane area at around 12.35am on Thursday July 22 to a report a man in his 20s has been stabbed.

The 26-year-old victim is in hospital with serious abdominal injuries.

Three man aged 28, 30 and 18 are being questioned on suspicion of assault GBH.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information to come forward.