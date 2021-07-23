Author builds life-size replica Spitfire in his garden

An author has built a life-size replica Spitfire warplane in his garden near Carlisle.

David Price, from Cotehill, built the model entirely out of plywood and fiberglass with the help of the original blueprints.

David said: "Lots of people ask me why, I've always admired the spitfire and it started as a little project. I thought I'll build a couple of wingtips and just see how it goes.

Once I'd built the wingtips I bought some rubber tires and once you've got a couple of bit's I thought I've got to do something about it. David Price

"It kind of built, it didn't really have one major Damascus road experience, it just happened in a strange way."

David's obsession with building his spitfire took off three years ago. At times he was spending 20 hours a week perfecting it in immaculate detail.

£5,000 later, it now dominates the back garden.

David's wife praises his efforts but would like her garden back to normal soon.

Trish Price said: "It's got more and more intrusive, it kind of started off with kind of small objects but as it's grown it's kind of taken over a bit really. It's been good, but I'm glad it's coming to an end.

I think being somebody who has always done practical work, he needed some outlet really and he's killed two birds with one stone. Trish Price

"Not only has it been an outlet but aviation has always been an interest of his so he's got to build something he loves."

The spitfire is easily one of the most recognisable warplanes to have ever existed. It played a critical role in the defeat of Germany’s Luftwaffe during the Battle of Britain.

Spitfire just before take-off Credit: British Pathé

David continued: "I think the Spitfire seems to represent for a lot of people the kind of icon of freedom. It sort of conjures up something and I think in its form as well it's kind of a beautiful creation.

"If you just forget that it's a warplane but just a shape, lots of people are attracted to that. I think it will always be in our psyche somewhere."

All that's left to do is attach the wings before finding a permanent home.

David says he'll then take a well-earned rest, before getting the garden back to normal.