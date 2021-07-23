Man to stand trail accused of murdering his brother

A man from West Cumbria will go on trial in October accused of murdering his brother

George Leon Blaney was pronounced dead at his home at Salterbeck in Workington last June after paramedics were called.

His brother, 38 year old Sean Blaney, pleaded not guilty to his murder at Carlisle Crown Court and has been remanded in custody.

A previous court hearing was told that the body of Mr Blaney was found by his 70-year-old mother, while a coroner who opened an inquest into his death noted he was an administrator by occupation.

In a moving tribute issued after his death, his family described him as a “gentle giant and a good friend to many”.

At Carlisle Crown Court this morning (FRI), his younger sibling Sean Blaney entered a plea of not guilty to the murder charge that he faces. Blaney appeared remotely for the short hearing over a video link, wearing a light blue T-shirt.

Blaney, of Shore Terrace, Salterbeck, was told he will stand trial in front of a jury later this year. This trial is scheduled to start on October 25.

Gordon Cole QC appeared for the prosecution at today’s hearing, and Richard Pratt QC for the defendant.

Blaney was given a number of reminders ahead of the trial by Judge Simon Medland QC. This includes the requirement to submit a statement — setting out his defence and the issues he takes with the prosecution case — if he has not already done so.

In the meantime he was remanded in custody by Judge Medland.