Three fatal incidents in Cumbrian waters in eight days

Play video

Jamie Coward, Cumbria Fire and Rescue

Three fatal incidents have occurred waters across Cumbria in eight days.

Emergency services have issued further warnings ahead of a hot weekend, after several incidents of people getting into difficulty when swimming in lakes and rivers in the county.

On Thursday 22 July, a body was recovered in the search for a man in his 30s from Newcastle who went missing when swimming in Brothers Water, south of Patterdale.

Days before, a teenage boy died in the River Eden after getting into difficulty while swimming at Rickerby Park in Carlisle.

Search and rescue helicopters and boats spent hours searching at the weekend, for a man in his 30s from London who went missing when swimming in Crummock Water, in the Lake District.

The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) urged swimmers looking to cool off in the sweltering heat to take care in open water, saying it was aware of 17 incidents of accidental loss of life in the water across the UK, between July 17 and July 20 alone.

Meanwhile, the Coastguard has issued a plea for people to take care on Britain's coastline, following nine deaths in the past 10 days.

The warning has been issued as schools break up for summer and ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day on Sunday (July 25) which has been organised by the United Nations to highlight the issue.

The 3 main types of water-related accidents dealt by the Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service are:

Rescue of people who didn't intend to go in the water

Rescue of people who were in the water intentionally and get into difficulty

Rescue of people who intentionally enter the water with the intent to harm themselves

You can follow the water safety campaign listed on their website.