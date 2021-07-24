Body discovered following search in Crummock Water in the Lake DIstrict

A man's body has been discovered art Crummock Water in the Lake District.

Cumbria Constabulary have confirmed that the body was discovered at 9am today and he has not been formally identified.

His family have been informed

A search began there on July 16 after a man in his 30s from London went missing when swimming in the lake. This involved Cumbria Constabulary as well as Cumbria Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service, Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard and the North West Police Underwater search team.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The body of man has been located at Crummock Water this morning (24th July). A multi-agency search operation began on July 16th after a man was reported to have got into difficulty whilst in the water.

"The man’s family have been made aware of the developments.

"The body was found by a member of the public in the vicinity of Cinderdale car park at around 9am this morning.

"The car park is likely to remain closed for a proportion of the day. No formal identification has yet taken place."